Are Finance Stocks Lagging American Coastal Insurance Corporation (ACIC) This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has American Coastal Insurance (ACIC) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

American Coastal Insurance is one of 856 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. American Coastal Insurance is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACIC's full-year earnings has moved 20% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that ACIC has returned about 29.3% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 4.1% on average. This means that American Coastal Insurance is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Mr Cooper (COOP). The stock is up 25.9% year-to-date.

For Mr Cooper, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 9.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, American Coastal Insurance belongs to the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry, a group that includes 40 individual companies and currently sits at #37 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 14.9% this year, meaning that ACIC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Mr Cooper belongs to the Financial - Consumer Loans industry. This 17-stock industry is currently ranked #89. The industry has moved +9.7% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to American Coastal Insurance and Mr Cooper as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Coastal Insurance Corporation (ACIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MR. COOPER GROUP INC (COOP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.