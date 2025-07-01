Are Finance Stocks Lagging Alexander's (ALX) This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Alexander's (ALX) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Alexander's is one of 871 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Alexander's is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALX's full-year earnings has moved 10.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, ALX has returned 12.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 8.4% on average. This shows that Alexander's is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Finance sector, Axa Sa (AXAHY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 38.1%.

Over the past three months, Axa Sa's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 8.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Alexander's belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry, a group that includes 99 individual stocks and currently sits at #96 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 3.4% so far this year, so ALX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Axa Sa falls under the Insurance - Multi line industry. Currently, this industry has 43 stocks and is ranked #95. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +7.3%.

Alexander's and Axa Sa could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Alexander's, Inc. (ALX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Axa Sa (AXAHY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.