Are Finance Stocks Lagging Ageas (AGESY) This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Ageas SA (AGESY) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Ageas SA is one of 868 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Ageas SA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AGESY's full-year earnings has moved 0.4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, AGESY has returned 18.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 3.5% on average. This means that Ageas SA is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Rithm (RITM). The stock has returned 9.1% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Rithm's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Ageas SA belongs to the Insurance - Multi line industry, which includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #50 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 4.7% so far this year, so AGESY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Rithm falls under the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry. Currently, this industry has 87 stocks and is ranked #41. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -4.1%.

Ageas SA and Rithm could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

