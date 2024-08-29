Are Finance Stocks Lagging Aflac (AFL) This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Aflac (AFL) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Aflac is a member of our Finance group, which includes 860 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Aflac is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AFL's full-year earnings has moved 4.2% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that AFL has returned about 31.9% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 15.9% on average. As we can see, Aflac is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Finance sector, Barings BDC (BBDC), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 16.4%.

In Barings BDC's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 9.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Aflac belongs to the Insurance - Accident and Health industry, a group that includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #57 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 30% this year, meaning that AFL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Barings BDC falls under the Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry. Currently, this industry has 37 stocks and is ranked #186. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +3.3%.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Aflac and Barings BDC as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

