Are Finance Stocks Lagging Aflac (AFL) This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Aflac (AFL) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Aflac is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 860 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Aflac is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AFL's full-year earnings has moved 4.2% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, AFL has gained about 22.7% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 9.3%. This means that Aflac is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Barings BDC (BBDC) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 13.8%.

In Barings BDC's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 5.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Aflac belongs to the Insurance - Accident and Health industry, a group that includes 5 individual companies and currently sits at #60 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 21.3% so far this year, so AFL is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Barings BDC belongs to the Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry. This 37-stock industry is currently ranked #187. The industry has moved +1.1% year to date.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Aflac and Barings BDC as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Free Report – 3 Stocks Sneaking Into Hydrogen Energy

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. No guarantees, but three companies are quietly getting the jump on their competition.

Zacks Investment Research is temporarily offering an urgent Special Report naming and explaining these emerging powerhouses primed to boom. Click below for Hydrogen Energy: 3 Industrial Giants to Ride the Next Renewable Energy Wave.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BARINGS BDC, INC. (BBDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.