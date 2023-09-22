Are Finance Stocks Lagging Aflac (AFL) This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Aflac (AFL) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Aflac is one of 851 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Aflac is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AFL's full-year earnings has moved 2.9% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, AFL has moved about 5.9% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 5.8%. This means that Aflac is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Axis Capital (AXS). The stock has returned 6.6% year-to-date.

In Axis Capital's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 9.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Aflac belongs to the Insurance - Accident and Health industry, a group that includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #28 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 7.5% so far this year, meaning that AFL is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Axis Capital, however, belongs to the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry. Currently, this 40-stock industry is ranked #57. The industry has moved +12.8% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Aflac and Axis Capital. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

