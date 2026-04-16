Are Finance Stocks Lagging Aegon (AEG) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Aegon NV (AEG) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Aegon NV is one of 836 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Aegon NV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEG's full-year earnings has moved 16.6% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that AEG has returned about 4% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of -0.4%. This shows that Aegon NV is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB). The stock has returned 23.7% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Pebblebrook Hotel's current year EPS has increased 5.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Aegon NV is a member of the Insurance - Multi line industry, which includes 45 individual companies and currently sits at #85 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 5.2% so far this year, so AEG is performing better in this area.

Pebblebrook Hotel, however, belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry. Currently, this 91-stock industry is ranked #52. The industry has moved +8.3% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Aegon NV and Pebblebrook Hotel as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.