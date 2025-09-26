Are Finance Stocks Lagging Aegon (AEG) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Aegon NV (AEG) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Aegon NV is one of 866 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Aegon NV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEG's full-year earnings has moved 10.7% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, AEG has moved about 34.1% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 13.6% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Aegon NV is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is American Healthcare REIT (AHR). The stock has returned 46.8% year-to-date.

In American Healthcare REIT's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Aegon NV belongs to the Insurance - Multi line industry, which includes 43 individual stocks and currently sits at #89 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 5.6% this year, meaning that AEG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

American Healthcare REIT, however, belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry. Currently, this 99-stock industry is ranked #103. The industry has moved +3.3% so far this year.

Aegon NV and American Healthcare REIT could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Aegon NV (AEG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (AHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.