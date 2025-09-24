Are Finance Stocks Lagging Adamas Trust, Inc. (ADAM) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Adamas Trust (ADAM) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Adamas Trust is a member of our Finance group, which includes 866 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Adamas Trust is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADAM's full-year earnings has moved 4.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, ADAM has returned 20.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 14.7% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Adamas Trust is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Finance sector, Credicorp (BAP), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 44.9%.

In Credicorp's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Adamas Trust belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust industry, which includes 33 individual stocks and currently sits at #204 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 3.5% so far this year, so ADAM is performing better in this area.

Credicorp, however, belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry. Currently, this 67-stock industry is ranked #95. The industry has moved +40.4% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to Adamas Trust and Credicorp as they could maintain their solid performance.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.