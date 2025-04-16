Are Finance Stocks Lagging ACNB (ACNB) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has ACNB (ACNB) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

ACNB is one of 859 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. ACNB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACNB's full-year earnings has moved 33.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that ACNB has returned about 0.7% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have lost about 2.3% on average. This shows that ACNB is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Commerzbank AG (CRZBY) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 58.7%.

In Commerzbank AG's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 30.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, ACNB belongs to the Banks - Southwest industry, which includes 19 individual stocks and currently sits at #36 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 12.3% so far this year, so ACNB is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Commerzbank AG belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry. This 66-stock industry is currently ranked #18. The industry has moved +7.8% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track ACNB and Commerzbank AG. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

