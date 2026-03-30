Are Finance Stocks Lagging Acadian Asset Management Inc. (AAMI) This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Acadian Asset Management (AAMI) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Acadian Asset Management is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 847 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Acadian Asset Management is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AAMI's full-year earnings has moved 1.3% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, AAMI has moved about 11.1% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Finance stocks have lost an average of 8.4%. This means that Acadian Asset Management is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (BNL) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 6.3%.

Over the past three months, Broadstone Net Lease, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Acadian Asset Management belongs to the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry, a group that includes 102 individual stocks and currently sits at #149 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 19.4% so far this year, so AAMI is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. falls under the REIT and Equity Trust - Residential industry. Currently, this industry has 24 stocks and is ranked #197. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -8.9%.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to Acadian Asset Management and Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

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Acadian Asset Management Inc. (AAMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (BNL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.