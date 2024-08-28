Are Finance Stocks Lagging Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Acadia Realty Trust is one of 860 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Acadia Realty Trust is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AKR's full-year earnings has moved 0.4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, AKR has moved about 32% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 15.9% on average. This means that Acadia Realty Trust is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Finance sector, Banco Comercial Portugues S.A. Unsponsored ADR (BPCGY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 28.5%.

The consensus estimate for Banco Comercial Portugues S.A. Unsponsored ADR's current year EPS has increased 3.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Acadia Realty Trust belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry, a group that includes 20 individual companies and currently sits at #44 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 6.8% this year, meaning that AKR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Banco Comercial Portugues S.A. Unsponsored ADR belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry. This 66-stock industry is currently ranked #49. The industry has moved +12.9% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to Acadia Realty Trust and Banco Comercial Portugues S.A. Unsponsored ADR as they could maintain their solid performance.

