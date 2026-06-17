Are Finance Stocks Lagging Abacus Global Management, Inc. (ABX) This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Abacus Global Management, Inc. (ABX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Abacus Global Management, Inc. is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 831 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Abacus Global Management, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ABX's full-year earnings has moved 6.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, ABX has returned 13.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 4.3% on average. This shows that Abacus Global Management, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Finance sector, ACNB (ACNB), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 17.5%.

For ACNB, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Abacus Global Management, Inc. belongs to the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry, a group that includes 107 individual companies and currently sits at #146 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 5.4% so far this year, so ABX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

ACNB, however, belongs to the Banks - Southwest industry. Currently, this 19-stock industry is ranked #107. The industry has moved +8.7% so far this year.

Abacus Global Management, Inc. and ACNB could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.