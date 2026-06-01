Are Finance Stocks Lagging Abacus Global Management, Inc. (ABX) This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Abacus Global Management, Inc. (ABX) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Abacus Global Management, Inc. is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 832 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Abacus Global Management, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ABX's full-year earnings has moved 2.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, ABX has moved about 5% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 0.9%. This means that Abacus Global Management, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is ACNB (ACNB). The stock is up 12.3% year-to-date.

In ACNB's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Abacus Global Management, Inc. belongs to the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry, a group that includes 107 individual companies and currently sits at #107 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 5.9% so far this year, meaning that ABX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

ACNB, however, belongs to the Banks - Southwest industry. Currently, this 19-stock industry is ranked #83. The industry has moved +4.5% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Abacus Global Management, Inc. and ACNB as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

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Abacus Global Management, Inc. (ABX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.