Are Exxon Mobil Corporation's (NYSE:XOM) Fundamentals Good Enough to Warrant Buying Given The Stock's Recent Weakness?

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) has had a rough three months with its share price down 9.2%. However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. Specifically, we decided to study Exxon Mobil's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Exxon Mobil is:

22% = US$40b ÷ US$185b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.22 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Exxon Mobil's Earnings Growth And 22% ROE

To start with, Exxon Mobil's ROE looks acceptable. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 26%. As you might expect, the 13% net income decline reported by Exxon Mobil is a bit of a surprise. So, there might be some other aspects that could explain this. Such as, the company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

Next, when we compared with the industry, which has shrunk its earnings at a rate of 3.4% in the same period, we still found Exxon Mobil's performance to be quite bleak, because the company has been shrinking its earnings faster than the industry.

NYSE:XOM Past Earnings Growth September 7th 2022

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is XOM worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether XOM is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Exxon Mobil Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

With a high three-year median payout ratio of 65% (implying that 35% of the profits are retained), most of Exxon Mobil's profits are being paid to shareholders, which explains the company's shrinking earnings. With only very little left to reinvest into the business, growth in earnings is far from likely. To know the 2 risks we have identified for Exxon Mobil visit our risks dashboard for free.

Moreover, Exxon Mobil has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Existing analyst estimates suggest that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 48% over the next three years. Regardless, the future ROE for Exxon Mobil is predicted to decline to 14% despite the anticipated decrease in the payout ratio. We reckon that there could probably be other factors that could be driving the forseen decline in the company's ROE.

Summary

Overall, we feel that Exxon Mobil certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Yet, the low earnings growth is a bit concerning, especially given that the company has a high rate of return. Investors could have benefitted from the high ROE, had the company been reinvesting more of its earnings. As discussed earlier, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. Additionally, the latest industry analyst forecasts show that analysts expect the company's earnings to continue to shrink in the future. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

