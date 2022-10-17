Are Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc.'s (NYSE:EPRT) Fundamentals Good Enough to Warrant Buying Given The Stock's Recent Weakness?

With its stock down 14% over the past month, it is easy to disregard Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT). But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. Specifically, we decided to study Essential Properties Realty Trust's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Essential Properties Realty Trust is:

5.3% = US$120m ÷ US$2.3b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.05.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Essential Properties Realty Trust's Earnings Growth And 5.3% ROE

When you first look at it, Essential Properties Realty Trust's ROE doesn't look that attractive. Yet, a closer study shows that the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 6.6%. Looking at Essential Properties Realty Trust's exceptional 52% five-year net income growth in particular, we are definitely impressed. Given the slightly low ROE, it is likely that there could be some other aspects that are driving this growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

We then compared Essential Properties Realty Trust's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 11% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Essential Properties Realty Trust is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Essential Properties Realty Trust Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Essential Properties Realty Trust has a very high three-year median payout ratio of 77%. This means that it has only 23% of its income left to reinvest into its business. However, it's not unusual to see a REIT with such a high payout ratio mainly due to statutory requirements. In spite of this, the company was able to grow its earnings significantly, as we saw above.

Moreover, Essential Properties Realty Trust is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of four years of paying a dividend. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 66%. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that Essential Properties Realty Trust's future ROE will be 6.0% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Summary

Overall, we feel that Essential Properties Realty Trust certainly does have some positive factors to consider. That is, quite an impressive growth in earnings. However, the low profit retention means that the company's earnings growth could have been higher, had it been reinvesting a higher portion of its profits. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

