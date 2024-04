The 2020s have so far been a tumultuous decade for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investing. While sustainable investing took center stage during the post-pandemic recovery, hedge funds appear to have cooled on ESG initiatives of late. Has conscious investing lost its shine? Or will we see a comeback gather steam?

