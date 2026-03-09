Are Escalating Middle East Drone Threats a Revenue Tailwind for Ondas?

The rapid rise of drone warfare and unmanned aerial threats in the Middle East is reshaping defense priorities across the region. Governments, militaries and critical infrastructure operators are urgently investing in counter-drone technologies to detect, track and neutralize hostile unmanned aerial systems (UAS). Against this backdrop, Ondas Inc. ONDS recently secured about $6 million in orders for counter-drone systems from defense and homeland security customers across the Middle East and other regions.

The new contracts involve deploying advanced cyber-RF counter-drone technologies developed by Ondas’ autonomous systems division. A key part of this portfolio is the Sentrycs Cyber-RF Counter-UAS System, which uses a precise and intelligent method of protocol manipulation. It detects unauthorized drones by analyzing communication protocols between drones and their operators, identifying the drone type, manufacturer and behavior. It then tracks the drone and operator locations in real time, providing critical intelligence to security teams. Instead of jamming signals, Sentrycs can take control of the drone through protocol exploitation, making it ideal for environments where jamming could disrupt other communications.

Apart from detection and mitigation systems, Ondas is expanding its capabilities with autonomous interceptor drones such as the Iron Drone Raider. Last month, it won a multi-million-dollar NATO-country order for this system. Through technologies like Sentrycs cyber-RF mitigation systems and the Iron Drone Raider interceptor drone, Ondas is building a layered low-altitude defense system to address evolving drone threats.

The counter-drone market is expected to reach a multi-billion-dollar scale in the coming years, driven by increasing defense spending and infrastructure protection programs. For a specialized player like Ondas, even a modest share of this market could translate into a robust revenue pipeline. The current geopolitical turbulence is likely to create several long-term revenue tailwinds for the company. Initial deployments often result in large, multi-site rollouts across national infrastructure. If Ondas successfully converts early contracts into larger defense programs, its revenue trajectory could accelerate significantly.

Where ONDS Stands Among Counter-Drone Players

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. RCAT is gaining strong demand from defense and government customers, supported by a growing number of program awards. Recently, Allen Control Systems (ACS) joined its Futures Initiative, an industry consortium focused on advancing autonomous systems for modern warfare. Per the collaboration, ACS will explore integrating its Bullfrog counter-drone system with Red Cat’s secure ISR platforms and command-and-control architecture, starting with Blue Ops’ Uncrewed Surface Vessels, expanding counter-UAS capabilities across multiple domains. RCAT expects fourth-quarter 2025 revenues of $24-$26.5 million compared with $1.3 million a year ago, and full-year revenues of $38-$41 million, up about 153%.

Unusual Machines UMAC is a U.S.-based component manufacturer for small drones, offering NDAA-compliant, Blue UAS-approved products and serving retail, enterprise and defense customers. It is pursuing an aggressive growth strategy by building specialized domestic production lines, investing in automation and expanding inventory to meet rising demand and evolving procurement cycles. Supportive U.S. legislation, federal initiatives and restrictions on foreign drones are unlocking multi-year opportunities for domestic suppliers. This momentum is reflected in strong financials, with revenues rising from an $8 million to $20 million ARR, $20 million in enterprise orders largely set for first-quarter 2026 delivery and a solid balance sheet with about $100 million in cash and no debt.

ONDS’ Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of ONDS have gained 1252.2% in the past year against the Zacks Wireless-National industry’s decline of 5.2%



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Valuation-wise, ONDS seems overvalued, as suggested by the Value Score of F. In terms of the forward 12-month Price/Sales ratio, ONDS is trading at 19.97, considerably higher than the industry’s multiple of 2.01.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ONDS’ earnings for the current year has been revised south over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ONDS currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (RCAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Unusual Machines, Inc. (UMAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.