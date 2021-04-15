Are Epsilon Energy Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:EPSN) Fundamentals Good Enough to Warrant Buying Given The Stock's Recent Weakness?

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) has had a rough three months with its share price down 5.2%. But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Epsilon Energy's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Epsilon Energy is:

1.3% = US$875k ÷ US$69m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.01 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Epsilon Energy's Earnings Growth And 1.3% ROE

It is hard to argue that Epsilon Energy's ROE is much good in and of itself. Not just that, even compared to the industry average of 12%, the company's ROE is entirely unremarkable. Despite this, surprisingly, Epsilon Energy saw an exceptional 64% net income growth over the past five years. Therefore, there could be other reasons behind this growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Epsilon Energy's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 7.1% in the same period, which is great to see.

NasdaqGM:EPSN Past Earnings Growth April 15th 2021

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Epsilon Energy fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Epsilon Energy Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Summary

Overall, we feel that Epsilon Energy certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Despite its low rate of return, the fact that the company reinvests a very high portion of its profits into its business, no doubt contributed to its high earnings growth. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. Our risks dashboard would have the 2 risks we have identified for Epsilon Energy.

