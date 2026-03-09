Are Emerging Markets Key to Coca-Cola's Long-Term Revenue Growth?

The Coca-Cola Company’s KO emerging markets form a critical pillar of long-term revenue growth. Such markets are vital for growth as they offer a stronger population, rising beverage consumption and greater pricing opportunities compared with the mature markets. KO continues to leverage its broad brand portfolio, localized marketing strategies and strong bottling partnerships to strengthen its presence in these regions.



As incomes rise and urbanization accelerates across the emerging markets, demand for ready-to-drink beverages is likely to increase, offering Coca-Cola significant long-term opportunities for volume and revenue growth. Management highlighted markets such as India, China and parts of ASEAN as key contributors to future growth, but few regions faced temporary headwinds from weaker consumer sentiment, industry dynamics, weather and tax-related impacts.



Despite such challenges, the company continues to invest in the high-growth markets, particularly India, where Coca-Cola is expanding digital capabilities and customer platforms to strengthen distribution and support long-term development of the beverage industry. Management expects some of these markets to recover and ramp up through 2026, helping restore volume growth. Additionally, currency tailwinds expected in 2026 are partly linked to weak U.S. dollar movements in some larger emerging markets, mainly in Latin America and South Africa.



While macroeconomic volatility, including currency fluctuations, regulatory changes and competitive pressures, remain risks across the emerging markets, continued investment and localized strategies position these markets as a major driver of growth. Nevertheless, Coca-Cola’s “all-weather strategy” and global diversification allow stronger markets to offset the weaker ones, supporting steady organic revenue growth despite volatility across emerging economies.

KO’s Competition

PepsiCo, Inc. PEP views emerging markets as a major long-term growth driver, aided by favorable demographics, rising disposable incomes and increasing demand for packaged foods and beverages. Emerging markets offer PepsiCo a large and expanding consumer base. PEP’s diversified portfolio of beverages and snacks gives it a strong competitive edge in these markets. Despite the inflationary pressures, PepsiCo has sustained volume share and strengthened value perception through disciplined pricing and other efforts.



Monster Beverage Corporation MNST drives volume growth through product innovation and portfolio expansion, launching new flavors and zero-sugar options. MNST continues to uphold its value leadership in the global energy drinks category, supported by sustained brand equity, strategic innovation and disciplined pricing. MNST’s balanced approach to product mix and promotional investments has helped it defend market share and deliver consistent growth, even amid the competitive and inflationary pressures. MNST continues to review opportunities for higher prices, domestically and internationally.

KO’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Coca-Cola have gained 13.6% in the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 14.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, KO trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52X compared with the industry’s average of 19.30X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KO’s 2026 and 2027 earnings per share (EPS) implies year-over-year growth of 8% and 7.4%, respectively. The estimates for the aforesaid years have moved up a penny in the past 30 days.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Coca-Cola stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.