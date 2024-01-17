Are Electric Vehicles Worth It in Freezing Weather? Tesla Under Scrutiny Amid Harsh Winter

A crucial query for both customers and the automotive industry arises as Americans struggle with a severe cold wave. But just reliable are electric cars (EVs), especially Teslas, in harsh winter weather?

The difficulties EV owners encountered throughout this severe winter have been plenty, highlighting both personal stories and the wider ramifications for EV technology. Are electric vehicles still viable in cold weather? Let’s combine firsthand accounts with professional analysis to present a holistic picture of this current problem.

Experiences of Tesla Owners

Owners of Tesla vehicles have been forced to face a harsh reality this winter. Their electric cars face serious hurdles as a result of the freezing conditions. A familiar situation played out at public charging stations: irate Tesla owners and stalled vehicles. A Tesla user summed up the issue when he described wasting hours at a charging station with his car’s battery sitting at zero percent. This was not an isolated incident; similar stories of misfortune surfaced all throughout the city, illustrating how electric cars were struggling with the bitter cold.

Chalis Mizelle’s experience confirmed the same idea. She had to give up her Tesla and look for another way to get around after trying in vain to charge it. The dependability of Tesla cars in extremely low temperatures has come under scrutiny in light of these accidents at supercharging facilities.

The intricacy was increased when Mark Bilek of the Chicago Auto Trade Association brought attention to a neglected detail: the significance of battery preconditioning throughout the winter. There is a substantial learning curve, he indicated, and many drivers may not be completely aware of how to optimize their EVs for cold weather. In these circumstances, preconditioning — which raises the battery’s ideal temperature for effective charging — becomes essential, even if it depletes the battery even more. For Tesla owners, this winter has been a hands-on learning experience in adjusting to the particular requirements of EV technology in subfreezing conditions.

Technical Challenges in Cold Weather

The main issue that electric vehicles have in cold weather has to do with the tiny lithium-ion batteries inside of them. The electrolyte liquid in these batteries thickens under cold temperatures, much like how cold weather increases oil viscosity. This physical alteration causes the ions to flow more slowly between the battery’s electrodes, increasing resistance and, as a result, decreasing power delivery efficiency. To put it plainly, the battery finds it more difficult to power the car as the temperature drops.

By bringing the battery up to ideal temperature prior to usage, preconditioning — a procedure advised by manufacturers such as Tesla — tries to address this problem. Although this procedure can help batteries operate better in cold weather, there is a catch: preconditioning uses battery power on its own, which leads to a contradiction where energy is used just to enable more effective battery charging.

Research and development efforts are being made to improve the performance of EV batteries at extremely cold temperatures in response to these problems. New developments in electrode chemistry from LG Chem and South 8 Technologies, such their “Liquefied Gas Electrolyte,” which is flexible under pressure and can withstand a broader range of temperatures, are encouraging strides in the direction of batteries that can withstand harsh winter conditions better. These technical developments signal a time when EV batteries will be able to run at high efficiency no matter what the weather.

EVs vs. Traditional Vehicles in Winter

In the winter, the sharp differences between gas-powered and electric cars (EVs) are especially noticeable. While driving in the winter presents hurdles for all cars, electric vehicles encounter particular challenges. The waste heat produced by the internal combustion engine in conventional gas-powered cars may be effectively diverted to warm the cabin. This organic result of the engine running provides a big benefit in the winter months because it doesn’t put further strain on the car’s battery.

Moreover, the ownership costs of EVs versus traditional vehicles extend beyond their winter performance. A pertinent question for many is whether car insurance is cheaper for electric cars. Typically, insuring an EV can be more costly due to their advanced technology and repair expenses. However, as EVs become more prevalent, insurance costs may evolve.

EV users have certain solutions at their disposal to address these obstacles. Preheating the car while it’s still plugged in helps extend the life of the battery since the grid provides the first burst of electricity needed to warm the inside, not the car’s battery. Further cutting down on energy use may be achieved by switching to amenities like heated seats and steering wheels from the cabin heater. This will allow the battery to be used more effectively in cold weather.

Conclusion

Reduced dependability and efficiency at extremely low temperatures is a major downside of present EV technology, as demonstrated by the difficulties encountered by Tesla owners during the recent cold snap. Though they are still in the early phases of research, advances in battery technology such as enhanced electrode designs and liquefied gas electrolytes show promise for increased cold-weather performance.

Even though they are cutting edge, electric cars now have significant drawbacks when it gets chilly. But the speed at which technology is developing gives optimism for more dependable, cold-resistant EVs. It’s significant to notice that Wall Street has a cautious prognosis for Tesla in 2024. This reflects both market trends and the particular difficulties that Tesla faces. For the time being, EV buyers must consider these short-term challenges against the long-term potential and benefits of electric vehicle technology.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Are Electric Vehicles Worth It in Freezing Weather? Tesla Under Scrutiny Amid Harsh Winter

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.