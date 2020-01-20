Are Earnings Reports Just OK, or Better than Expected?

Total earnings for the 44 S&P 500 members that have reported results already are down -3.8% from the same period last year on +3.9% higher revenues, with 75% beating EPS estimates and 70.5% beating revenue estimates.

The market has been less than impressed with the Finance sector results, though that is likely more a function of the group’s very strong stock market performance in 2019.

Bank results have overall been good enough, despite the very tough interest rate environment. Results were particularly good at JPMorgan (JPM), Goldman Sachs (GS) and Bank of America (BAC).

Looking at the Q4 results that have come out already, there is a notable momnetum on the revenue front. If this trend continues through the remainder of this earnings season, we will be seeing a material improvement in the overall earnings picture.

For more detials about the Q4 earnings season and expectations for the coming periods, please check out our weekly Earnings Trends report >>>Banks Provide Mixed Start to Q4 Earnings Season

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.