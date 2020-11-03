Are Earnings Estimates Pointless? If So, What Can Investors Do About It?

It should come as no surprise given, you know, 2020 and all that, but there seems to be something weird going on this earnings season. Roughly two-thirds of S&P 500 companies have reported, and so far, it has been a record-setting season. However, that isn’t necessarily a good thing.

As of Friday, according to FactSet's Earnings Insight report, 86% of companies who have reported have recorded beats of analysts’ estimates for EPS, with only 10% missing expectations. It is the highest in FactSet’s records, but the percentage of beats is always high, and the record is maybe not as high as you might think in relative terms.

Over the last five years, an average of 73% of companies have beaten earnings estimates each quarter. The fact that the percentage of beats is that high and that massive makes me question the validity of these estimates.

If you or I were estimating something, say our taxes or heating bill, and fell short an average of 65% of the time, it would have bad consequences and we would have to adjust our estimates. We certainly wouldn’t make matters worse by increasing our miss rate to 73%.

Highly paid and presumably very smart Wall Street analysts, it seems, did just that.

Not only do they keep repeating the same mistakes more frequently, they are also making them worse. FactSet’s research also shows that the average beat of analysts’ best guesses is another near record, with the average EPS from those outperformers being 19.3% higher than forecast, versus a five-year average of a 5.6% beat.

On that basis, estimating earnings seems to be broken, and basically as good as worthless.

In defense of analysts, they aren’t the only ones who got the pandemic wrong. Many people, including me, underestimated the level of contagion and the deadliness of this virus in its early days. It seemed at first as if it would be another scare along the lines of the SARS or MERS that came and went with very little economic impact, or that it would be contained like the last Ebola outbreak, which inspired panic in some, but never really impacted the U.S. economy.

Once the data became known, though, most of us who made that mistake adjusted accordingly. Analysts, on the other hand, saw estimates of corporate earnings missing two-thirds of the time for decades, and that inaccuracy is getting worse.

Still, if we all got so much wrong about the virus, why would we expect analysts to successfully estimate the rapidity and strength of the bounce-back by so many companies?

To be honest, I don’t expect them to do that, but that's only because I am aware of how consistently they underestimate earnings. What this quarter’s earnings have highlighted is that what we like to call “estimates” or “expectations” are actually guesses. Informed guesses, for sure, but guesses, nonetheless.

The problem the market has is not with those guesses themselves, but with the exaggerated importance that so many people attach to them without fully understanding their inherent flaws.

If there is a systemic problem here, it is that analysts don’t seem to be penalized for underestimating earnings. If they overestimate, causing clients or banks to lose money, there will be consequences. If, however, they underestimate, the worst that can happen is an opportunity cost, and it is likely that their inaccuracy will result in stocks that the bank holds spiking higher. When that happens, everybody wins.

So, what is an individual investor to do?

The first and most important thing is to realize that this inherent flaw exists, but it is also important to understand that others realize this too, particularly traders at large institutions. Because of that, going into earnings long on a stock is, statistically, a winning play, so that is what desk traders tend to do. But because everybody understands that, they look to sell quickly on the news itself.

That’s why you so often see a bewildering drop in a stock follow an initial jump after an EPS beat. There are other reasons why this happens, such as bad data elsewhere in the report or, ironically, lower than expected management guidance for subsequent quarters, but the tendency to position long for most earnings releases exaggerates the response to those things when they come too.

For retail traders and active investors, that suggests one of two strategies. Either you should look to sell quickly after a big earnings beat, or you should look for a pullback as an opportunity to buy a longer-term holding. Either way, you simply have to understand that estimates are inaccurate, but are inaccurate in one direction the vast majority of the time. You must factor that into your decisions.

