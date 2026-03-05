Are Diversified Tenants at Realty Income Supporting Stable Income?

For a net-lease REIT like Realty Income O, the dependability of rental income is closely linked to the strength and diversity of its tenant base. Instead of relying heavily on a few large operators, the company has intentionally built a portfolio that is spread across hundreds of tenants and multiple industries. This diversified approach reduces exposure to any single business and helps maintain consistent rent collections even during changing economic conditions.



The scale of Realty Income’s portfolio highlights the depth of this diversification. As of Dec. 31, 2025, the company owned or held interests in more than 15,500 properties across the United States and Europe. These assets are leased to more than 1,700 clients operating in more than 90 industries. The portfolio also spans a variety of property types, including retail, industrial, gaming and other commercial real estate categories. Such wide sector exposure helps balance the portfolio, as weakness in one industry can often be offset by stronger performance in others.



Portfolio resilience is also reflected in the company’s strong occupancy levels. Realty Income ended 2025 with an occupancy rate of 98.9%, indicating that the vast majority of its properties remain leased and continue to generate rental income. The portfolio carries a weighted average remaining lease term of about 8.8 years, providing clear visibility into future revenue streams and supporting predictable cash flows.



Tenant concentration is another factor closely monitored by investors. Realty Income maintains a balanced rent contribution structure, with no single tenant accounting for more than about 3.3% of rental revenues. The company’s top 20 tenants together contribute roughly 35% of the total rent, helping prevent excessive reliance on any one operator.

Grocery Anchors Add Stability to Kimco and Regency’s Income

Kimco Realty KIM centers its portfolio around grocery-anchored shopping centers to generate steady income. Grocery-anchored assets account for about 86% of Kimco’s annual base rent, reflecting Kimco’s strong focus on necessity-based retail that brings consistent shopper traffic and supports surrounding tenants. This approach helps Kimco maintain stable occupancy and reliable rental collections.



Regency Centers REG follows a similar strategy, focusing on high-quality shopping centers anchored by productive grocers. Regency boasts of more than 85% grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers, located in suburban trade areas with favorable demographic trends. This focus of Regency on building a premium portfolio of grocery-anchored shopping centers is a strategic fit because such centers are usually necessity-driven and attract dependable traffic.

O’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Realty Income have risen 17.1% so far in the year, outperforming the industry’s growth of 16.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, O trades at a forward 12-month price-to-FFO of 14.85, below the industry but ahead of its one-year median of 13.24. It carries a Value Score of D.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Over the past 30 days, estimates for O’s 2026 FFO per share have been revised modestly downward, while those for 2027 FFO per share have remained unchanged.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

At present, Realty Income carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

