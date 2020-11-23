Are Digital Health Valuations Overhyped Or Undervalued?

For many people, the coronavirus pandemic has changed their nutrition and exercise habits. One app helping people track their food and lose weight is called Lifesum. The company has scaled rapidly to 45 million users and boasts many impressive partnerships with popular tech companies.

Fool.com's Healthcare and Cannabis Bureau Chief Corinne Cardina chatted with Lifesum's CEO Henrik Torstensson about stocks in the digital health and wellness space including Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC) and Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV).

10 stocks we like better than Teladoc Health

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Teladoc Health wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2020

Corinne Cardina: I'd like to talk a little bit more about the U.S. market in digital health. On Fool.com, we're investors, so we love to look at some of the public companies and the digital health companies, particularly in telehealth, that's been a big buzzword this year, we have been on a pretty wild ride since the pandemic began. The telehealth pioneer, Teladoc, is at more than 200% since the start of March, reflecting its record setting number of telehealth visits. There's Veeva Systems, which sells cloud software for life sciences companies, that's up 300% since March. Primary care chain One Medical, their parent company, 1Life Health (NASDAQ: ONEM), IPO'd earlier this year, it's up 30%. So, I'm loving all of your insight on the digital health industry and I would love to know, what do you think about these types of stocks? Are they overhyped? Are they fairly valued? Or do you think we're just seeing the beginning and so they're really trading at a bargain still?

Henrik Torstensson: I think that's obviously the million-dollar question. I can look at it as an operator. The healthcare market is enormous in itself. Digital is really happening. As with any market, when you have those two combinations and through demand from users and consumers, payers, there's going to be winners and losers. So then, you need to go in and look at individual companies. I have spent 110% of my time on operating Lifesum so I can't go in and say, this is going to be the winner, this is not going to be the winner. But I'd be extremely surprised if there aren't multiple winners in this sector.

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Corinne Cardina owns shares of Teladoc Health. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Amazon, Nike, Teladoc Health, and Veeva Systems and recommends the following options: short January 2022 $1940 calls on Amazon and long January 2022 $1920 calls on Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.