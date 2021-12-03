Are Dark Stores Still Relevant This Holiday Season as More Shops Open Their Doors?

By Andrey Podgornov

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have officially kicked off the holiday shopping season, but it's just the start of what lies ahead all the way through next year.

Expect things to differ from usual due to the pandemic, but they won't be exactly the same as last year either. 2020 was a different ball game because of the lockdowns and store closures. This year, things are sort of in between. Shops are reopening, but it doesn’t mean shoppers are going to give up the convenience of e-commerce.

So, does this shift affect the popularity of dark stores?

At the height of COVID-19, Forbes dubbed these micro-fulfilment centers “the future of the post-retail pandemic.” A lot of retail giants are getting in on this trend, so it seems like a fitting description. Last year, Macy's closed two of its department stores to on-site holiday shopping and converted them into dark stores that facilitate in-store pickup, curb side delivery of online orders, and enable easy product returns.

With more customers having the option of visiting shops this year for their holiday shopping, is it advisable for big box stores to open dark stores?

Short answer: Yes, and I’ll give you a handful of reasons why.

COVID-19 has yet to pass

Contact-free shopping has become more popular because of social distancing and safety concerns--and these concerns still persist today. The risks have decreased, but new, more contagious strains of the virus continue to emerge.

Only 3.33 billion people out of the entire world population (2021: 7.9B) have been vaccinated. For the sake of public safety, big retailers should continue to provide delivery and off-site product returns to help mitigate and stop the spread of this epidemic, especially during the holiday shopping season.

Dark stores enable retailers and businesses to operate in areas without heavy foot traffic, such as malls or high streets, since consumers can purchase from them by placing an order online and either picking it up or having it shipped.

Convenience reigns supreme

The permanent increase in online ordering and the real-time demand from shoppers is proven by these numbers:

The most important concern for most people is product availability (49%), followed by price (36%) and quality (34%), which used to be the top two concerns before the pandemic.

A great customer experience makes 86% of buyers willing to pay more.

Customer experience is the most important brand differentiator, overtaking price and product in 2020.

More than 14 billion people worldwide are expected to make an online purchase in 2021.

Since COVID-19, global e-commerce has grown to a $26.7 trillion industry.

Dark stores combine safety and convenience, allowing customers to get their hands on their goods in no time—without having to leave their homes. It’s the perfect solution to combat the stress of holiday gift shopping.

The order fulfilment process moves much faster because store workers don’t have to navigate through a sea of customers. This means employees are able to work more efficiently with minimal mistakes. It's no wonder dark stores can provide customers with their orders within 24 hours (sometimes even sooner).

Dark stores suggest scalability

Retailers offer products not only to people in their area, but just about anyone online since delivery is an option. By converting physical stores into dark stores, retailers are able to expedite order fulfilment and bring products closer to their target markets. They are then able to appeal to a much larger customer base because their products are available 24/7 online. Of course, there are more options for those in close proximity, such as curb side pick-up, in-store pick-up, and home delivery.

Overall, the benefit points to dark store fulfilling orders for multiple stores within the same geographical region.

Profits and square footage are maximized

Dark stores are generally more affordable to manage than retail outlets because they don't have aesthetics such as shop design and layout and visual merchandising.

And yet, the real success for retail chains is the amount of inventory they can squeeze into a single location. They can offer a wider product portfolio this holiday shopping season, which can cater to their new and old audiences.

Here’s an example: Grocery stores have nearly the same number of products as customers need. This spells stockout during the holiday season. But since dark stores can optimize inventory, increase storage capabilities and click-and-collect options, grocery retailers can serve more customers while minimizing stockouts. Therefore, no one has to fight it out on the grocery store floor just for the last turkey this Christmas.

Stock performance soars

Understocking isn’t an option during the holidays. Dark store operations offer a clearer picture of stock levels, allowing retailers to make better purchasing choices.

Instead of focusing on customers and sales, retailers can design dark stores to create a more optimal and planned layout that can increase storage capacity and improve picking capabilities. Think about it: a large, organized warehouse allows for increased storage capacity, which means a greater product selection; and faster picking means faster order fulfilment.

And here’s the best news: more products and better service mean new customers.

New innovations exist that empower dark stores

There’s a dark side to dark stores though: the pressure to keep up with customers’ need for speed.

Several elements need constant attention, such as monitoring each stage's effectiveness and communicating any identified staff shortcomings.

There’s a need for a digital assistant that can provide transparency and streamline processes as soon as they open. Some features to consider when looking for a dark store management solution are:

Audits and analytics: The platform should identify outlier processes, identify quality issues, and provide analytics related to development areas of dark stores.

The platform should identify outlier processes, identify quality issues, and provide analytics related to development areas of dark stores. Personnel training: Transparency reduces the risk of human error in an organization. Using a platform that can educate dark store employees on company standards and job-related processes is the first step.

Transparency reduces the risk of human error in an organization. Using a platform that can educate dark store employees on company standards and job-related processes is the first step. Performance monitoring and task delegation: These features extend to personnel and upper management with the aim of improving efficiency and ROI. Proper task delegation helps ensure teams working in dark stores and headquarters are on the same page.

These features extend to personnel and upper management with the aim of improving efficiency and ROI. Proper task delegation helps ensure teams working in dark stores and headquarters are on the same page. Remote monitoring: Management can take corrective measures if they have access to a platform that enables them to monitor store layouts and shelves remotely. A faster response time always helps the company’s bottom line.

Management can take corrective measures if they have access to a platform that enables them to monitor store layouts and shelves remotely. A faster response time always helps the company’s bottom line. Standardized checklists: Checklists, in general, can eliminate noncompliance, but only standard-based checklists can guarantee high-quality operations.

While there is no doubt many consumers will return to in-store shopping this holiday season, the pandemic has shown retailers they must think beyond the traditional ways of doing business and embrace new retail solutions. In the past few months, dark stores have allowed retailers to be more flexible, agile, and efficient. Long-term, they may just be the light at the end of the tunnel for retail managers.

About the author:

Andrey Podgornov is the Chief Executive Officer at QVALON (www.qvalon.com), a SaaS solution for retail companies that provides checklist automation and tracks store issues and tasks on mobile devices. The company has been on the market for 5+ years and was founded with a mission to help retailers modernize their operations to thrive in the 21st-century economy.

Andrey has more than 15 years of experience in B2B enterprise consulting, with previous roles at Accenture, SAP, and T-Systems, as well as founding multiple award-winning IT start-ups across sectors. He has specific expertise in business development, customer interaction, and the development of IT and finance architectures on local and global markets.

