ARE Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (Symbol: ARE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $120.32, changing hands as high as $121.83 per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ARE's low point in its 52 week range is $90.73 per share, with $135.445 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $121.81. The ARE DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

