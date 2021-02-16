Are Credit Ratings Agencies Really Necessary Going Into 2021?

By Rafael Cosman, Co-Founder & CEO of TrustToken

Third-party intermediaries and credit agencies have been around ever since John Moody published the first publicly available railroad bond ratings in 1909. Their purpose was to act as a source of information for market participants. Such mediation and risk management has traditionally served to secure and consolidate the lending sector over the years.

But times are changing. From the dangers of fraudsters to a lack of ownership of assets, the vulnerabilities of a centralized infrastructure and third-party involvement has stagnated the development of the lending ecosystem, particularly online. Yet to those unfamiliar with blockchain technology beyond a basic understanding of Bitcoin, it might seem like ratings agencies are simply unavoidable.

Let’s just say it’s not that simple.

Powered by blockchain technology, the emergence of decentralized finance (DeFi) has freed many borrowers and lenders alike from the shackles of third-party ratings agencies. Since DeFi apps operate without expensive intermediaries, they are much better-positioned to benefit their direct participants. Yet lingering questions need to be addressed. With $13.6B in decentralized loans locked in by November, 2020, how does a burgeoning lending sector like this process borrowers with no credit history? How can platforms provide users with safety and confidence in a transaction while removing the costs and burden of third-party involvement?

Centralized finance just isn’t for everyone

It’s no secret that banks and centralized financial institutions have struggled to provide a sustainable model to service all manners of our borrowing needs. The World Bank estimates about 1.7 billion people globally are unbanked, representing a significant void to fill (though two-thirds of them now have a mobile device). One of the reasons for this is that in traditional unsecured lending, there is a legal requirement that lenders and borrowers know one another’s identities, and that the lender assess the borrower’s ability to repay the debt. Additionally, their stringent requirements have deemed them incapable of servicing borrowers who have little to no credit history. While centralized financial institutions might argue this vigilance acts in their interests, it also represents a significant source of untapped opportunity for both the borrower and the industry alike.

It's not an issue designated exclusively to individuals lacking the credentials, many believe the next wave of demand for capital and financial services will stem from emerging economies and an SME (small & medium enterprise) sector also underserved by traditional finance. For decades, they have remained unable to meet lofty standards set by centralized financial services. This has left a swathe of novel high-risk/high-reward borrowing opportunities completely untouched and unexplored. Subsequently, a vacuum has materialized in the borrower sector consisting of those deemed “unbankable” by traditionally centralized financial institutions.

DeFi needs to address a few things first

For a new wave of DeFi protocols to effectively take the next step and fill the void left by traditional banking, the ecosystem must first address its own shortcomings. Overcollateralization required for borrowers to access DeFi loans can make it an impractical proposition for these groups, unless they are already crypto owners.

Additionally, many DeFi protocols require a certain level of knowledge to use safely, without which users can be inadvertently exposed to risks. Instead of centralized custody and servers, participants have to trust that smart contracts do not have any vulnerabilities that put assets at risk. In a way, DeFi replaces custodial risk with smart contract risk, which has allowed attackers to steal funds escrowed in smart contracts. Since DeFi removes certain constraints while introducing others, raising awareness to educate borrowers will be key for it to move forward.

How could DeFi protocols replace traditional intermediaries?

So how do we remove the shortcomings of third-party intermediaries without destroying the security of loan risk assessment? Moving toward a decentralization model of governance could serve as an interesting compromise. A shift similar to that of a republican form of government, where the people hold power through their elected representatives. Like in a republic, a decentralized model of governance in lending puts the responsibility of determining the worthiness of borrowers on a pool of lenders, rather than a central authority.

Pooling interest has emerged as a new way of challenging traditional approval structures. Setting up groups of stakers with a vested interest in the legitimacy of the loan request is providing answers to this impasse.

The tides are turning, regulations are beginning to change

Amid the struggle to address such a regularly-overlooked, yet sizable, demographic of borrowers, DeFi is proving itself an increasingly legitimate alternative. The rise of new online decentralized lending protocols (DeFi) are challenging the natural order of things, equipped with a robust armory of advantages setting itself apart from traditional CeFi. Financial regulators have traditionally remained hesitant around such unfamiliar, permissionless, and decentralized lending infrastructures. But the tides are turning.

While regulators are having to weigh a delicate balance between stifling innovation and failing to protect society from the potential risks of enabling unfamiliar frameworks, banks remain painfully aware that individuals putting their money into an unregulated space, takes business away from their own financial institutions, being unable to act as intermediaries. But it seems more sensible to embrace change; In July, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) warmed toward DeFi by approving an Ethereum-based fund, Arca, for the first time.

Loan risk assessment is vital, and there must be some form of middleman to review the legitimacy of the loan in order to maintain integrity, but the nature of that middleman is changing, companies are finding smart new ways to incentivize accurate risk assessment by parties with an internal vested interest. Audits, bug bounties, open-source commitments, and a community-led approach to security concerns are adding to a new level of trust in DeFi.

Governments too will join the chorus of institutions beginning to regulate over assets, which will serve as a welcomed framework for traditional investors obliged to stay within legal parameters. What we are seeing now is a smart graduation of protocols who are recognizing improved methods for assessment, leaving traditional and outdated intermediary models behind. Many issues still need to be solved, but the future of decentralized lending is looking bright.

About Rafael Cosman

Rafael Cosman is the Co-Founder & CEO at TrustToken. Rafael graduated from Stanford University, where his studies included artificial intelligence and cryptography. He got interested in cryptocurrency after studying with Professor Dan Boneh, one of the world's leading experts in applied cryptography. Rafael went on to work at Palantir and Google Brain before leaving Google to found TrustToken. Rafael holds a patent in machine learning as well as published papers in voting theory.

