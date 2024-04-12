Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging Vital Farms (VITL) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Vital Farms (VITL) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

Vital Farms is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 191 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #14. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Vital Farms is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for VITL's full-year earnings has moved 19.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, VITL has moved about 63.5% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have lost an average of 0.6%. As we can see, Vital Farms is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is WD-40 (WDFC). The stock is up 1% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, WD-40's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Vital Farms is a member of the Food - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 45 individual companies and currently sits at #168 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 0.6% so far this year, so VITL is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, WD-40 falls under the Consumer Products - Staples industry. Currently, this industry has 28 stocks and is ranked #67. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -4.8%.

Vital Farms and WD-40 could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.