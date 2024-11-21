Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging Vita Coco Company (COCO) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Vita Coco Company, Inc. is one of 184 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Vita Coco Company, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COCO's full-year earnings has moved 4.9% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, COCO has gained about 43.5% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have gained an average of 2.4%. This shows that Vita Coco Company, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) is another Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 88.8%.

For Pilgrim's Pride, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Vita Coco Company, Inc. belongs to the Beverages - Soft drinks industry, which includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #157 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 2.4% this year, meaning that COCO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Pilgrim's Pride, however, belongs to the Food - Meat Products industry. Currently, this 4-stock industry is ranked #40. The industry has moved +18% so far this year.

Vita Coco Company, Inc. and Pilgrim's Pride could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

