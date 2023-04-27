Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging Vita Coco Company (COCO) This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Vita Coco Company, Inc. is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 192 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Vita Coco Company, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for COCO's full-year earnings has moved 27.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that COCO has returned about 52.5% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of 2.7% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Vita Coco Company, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Turning Point Brands (TPB). The stock is up 8.7% year-to-date.

For Turning Point Brands, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Vita Coco Company, Inc. belongs to the Beverages - Soft drinks industry, a group that includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #56 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 6.9% so far this year, so COCO is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Turning Point Brands belongs to the Tobacco industry. This 7-stock industry is currently ranked #172. The industry has moved -1.9% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to Vita Coco Company, Inc. and Turning Point Brands as they could maintain their solid performance.

