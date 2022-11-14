Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging The Chef's Warehouse (CHEF) This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Chefs' Warehouse (CHEF) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

Chefs' Warehouse is one of 201 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Chefs' Warehouse is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHEF's full-year earnings has moved 10.7% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, CHEF has returned 10.3% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of -6.9%. This means that Chefs' Warehouse is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Industrias Bachoco (IBA). The stock is up 17.1% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Industrias Bachoco's current year EPS has increased 6.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Chefs' Warehouse belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 51 individual stocks and currently sits at #127 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 1.7% so far this year, so CHEF is performing better in this area.

Industrias Bachoco, however, belongs to the Food - Meat Products industry. Currently, this 6-stock industry is ranked #202. The industry has moved -17.1% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track Chefs' Warehouse and Industrias Bachoco. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Just Released: Free Report Reveals Little-Known Strategies to Help Profit from the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

It's undeniable. The metaverse is gaining steam every day. Just follow the money. Google. Microsoft. Adobe. Nike. Facebook even rebranded itself as Meta because Mark Zuckerberg believes the metaverse is the next iteration of the internet. The inevitable result? Many investors will get rich as the metaverse evolves. What do they know that you don't? They’re aware of the companies best poised to grow as the metaverse does. And in a new FREE report, Zacks is revealing those stocks to you. This week, you can download, The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks. It reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands. Don't miss your chance to access it for free with no obligation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.