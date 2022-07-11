Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging The Chef's Warehouse (CHEF) This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Chefs' Warehouse (CHEF) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Chefs' Warehouse is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 199 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Chefs' Warehouse is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHEF's full-year earnings has moved 67.6% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, CHEF has gained about 19.1% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of 0.8%. This means that Chefs' Warehouse is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Consumer Staples sector, Lamb Weston (LW), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 18.2%.

In Lamb Weston's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 0.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Chefs' Warehouse belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 50 individual stocks and currently sits at #88 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 1.4% this year, meaning that CHEF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Lamb Weston is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Consumer Staples sector may want to keep a close eye on Chefs' Warehouse and Lamb Weston as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

