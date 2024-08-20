Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 184 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Ollie's Bargain Outlet is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for OLLI's full-year earnings has moved 2.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, OLLI has returned 28.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of 6.3% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Ollie's Bargain Outlet is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Consumer Staples sector, Symrise AG Unsponsored ADR (SYIEY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 13.5%.

The consensus estimate for Symrise AG Unsponsored ADR's current year EPS has increased 9.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Ollie's Bargain Outlet belongs to the Consumer Products - Staples industry, a group that includes 27 individual companies and currently sits at #178 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 3.7% so far this year, so OLLI is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Symrise AG Unsponsored ADR, however, belongs to the Cosmetics industry. Currently, this 14-stock industry is ranked #204. The industry has moved -30% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Consumer Staples sector may want to keep a close eye on Ollie's Bargain Outlet and Symrise AG Unsponsored ADR as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Symrise AG Unsponsored ADR (SYIEY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.