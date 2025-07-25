Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging National Vision (EYE) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has National Vision (EYE) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

National Vision is one of 178 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. National Vision is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EYE's full-year earnings has moved 8.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that EYE has returned about 143.2% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of 5.3%. As we can see, National Vision is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Consumer Staples sector, Nestle SA (NSRGY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 14.3%.

For Nestle SA, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, National Vision belongs to the Consumer Products - Staples industry, a group that includes 35 individual stocks and currently sits at #91 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 2.7% this year, meaning that EYE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Nestle SA is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to National Vision and Nestle SA as they could maintain their solid performance.

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nestle SA (NSRGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

