Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging Monster Beverage (MNST) This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Monster Beverage (MNST) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Monster Beverage is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 192 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Monster Beverage is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MNST's full-year earnings has moved 0.1% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that MNST has returned about 17.6% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of 4.2% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Monster Beverage is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Staples sector, Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 43.1%.

The consensus estimate for Ollie's Bargain Outlet's current year EPS has increased 8.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Monster Beverage is a member of the Beverages - Soft drinks industry, which includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #40 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 10.2% this year, meaning that MNST is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Ollie's Bargain Outlet falls under the Consumer Products - Staples industry. Currently, this industry has 28 stocks and is ranked #108. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +0.3%.

Monster Beverage and Ollie's Bargain Outlet could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.