Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging Mondelez International (MDLZ) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Mondelez (MDLZ) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Mondelez is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 178 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Mondelez is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MDLZ's full-year earnings has moved 4.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, MDLZ has moved about 11.7% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have gained about 6.4% on average. This means that Mondelez is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Consumer Staples stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Coca-Cola HBC (CCHGY). The stock has returned 53.2% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Coca-Cola HBC's current year EPS has increased 6.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Mondelez belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #165 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 3.3% so far this year, meaning that MDLZ is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Coca-Cola HBC falls under the Beverages - Soft drinks industry. Currently, this industry has 16 stocks and is ranked #45. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +7.7%.

Mondelez and Coca-Cola HBC could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coca-Cola HBC (CCHGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

