Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging Mission Produce (AVO) This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Mission Produce, Inc. (AVO) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Mission Produce, Inc. is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 179 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Mission Produce, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVO's full-year earnings has moved 57.5% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, AVO has moved about 21% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of 12.4% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Mission Produce, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Hershey (HSY) is another Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 27.2%.

Over the past three months, Hershey's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 25.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Mission Produce, Inc. is a member of the Agriculture - Operations industry, which includes 13 individual companies and currently sits at #81 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 10.9% so far this year, meaning that AVO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Hershey falls under the Food - Confectionery industry. Currently, this industry has 2 stocks and is ranked #1. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +24.1%.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to Mission Produce, Inc. and Hershey as they could maintain their solid performance.

