Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging Mission Produce (AVO) This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Mission Produce, Inc. (AVO) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

Mission Produce, Inc. is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 184 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Mission Produce, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVO's full-year earnings has moved 150% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that AVO has returned about 32.4% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of 8.9%. This means that Mission Produce, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Consumer Staples sector, British American Tobacco (BTI), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 29.3%.

Over the past three months, British American Tobacco's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Mission Produce, Inc. belongs to the Agriculture - Operations industry, a group that includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #57 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 8.1% so far this year, so AVO is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, British American Tobacco falls under the Tobacco industry. Currently, this industry has 6 stocks and is ranked #10. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +30.3%.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track Mission Produce, Inc. and British American Tobacco. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.