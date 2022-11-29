Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging MGP Ingredients (MGPI) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has MGP (MGPI) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

MGP is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 201 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. MGP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MGPI's full-year earnings has moved 1.9% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, MGPI has moved about 44.2% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of -3%. This shows that MGP is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Smucker (SJM). The stock is up 11.6% year-to-date.

In Smucker's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, MGP belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 51 individual companies and currently sits at #60 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 5.4% so far this year, meaning that MGPI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Smucker is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Consumer Staples sector may want to keep a close eye on MGP and Smucker as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

