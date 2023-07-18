Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging McCormick & Company (MKC) This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has McCormick (MKC) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

McCormick is one of 194 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. McCormick is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MKC's full-year earnings has moved 1.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that MKC has returned about 3.5% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of -0.7% on a year-to-date basis. This means that McCormick is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Staples sector, Mamamancini'S Holdings, Inc. (MMMB), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 111.7%.

In Mamamancini'S Holdings, Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 21.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, McCormick belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 47 individual stocks and currently sits at #74 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 0% so far this year, so MKC is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Mamamancini'S Holdings, Inc. is also part of the same industry.

McCormick and Mamamancini'S Holdings, Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.