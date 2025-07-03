Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging Mama's Creations, Inc. (MAMA) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Mama's Creations, Inc. (MAMA) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Mama's Creations, Inc. is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 178 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Mama's Creations, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MAMA's full-year earnings has moved 6.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, MAMA has moved about 10.8% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of 6.8% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Mama's Creations, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RBGLY). The stock is up 14.3% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC's current year EPS has increased 3.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Mama's Creations, Inc. belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 42 individual companies and currently sits at #184 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 2.9% this year, meaning that MAMA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC falls under the Soap and Cleaning Materials industry. Currently, this industry has 1 stocks and is ranked #2.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to Mama's Creations, Inc. and Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC as they could maintain their solid performance.

