Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging Local Bounti (LOCL) This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Local Bounti Corporation (LOCL) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

Local Bounti Corporation is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 177 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Local Bounti Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LOCL's full-year earnings has moved 30.4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, LOCL has gained about 68.1% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have gained an average of 0.8%. This means that Local Bounti Corporation is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Staples sector, Primo Brands (PRMB), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 7.2%.

The consensus estimate for Primo Brands' current year EPS has increased 51.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Local Bounti Corporation belongs to the Agriculture - Operations industry, a group that includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #142 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 10.4% so far this year, so LOCL is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Primo Brands belongs to the Beverages - Soft drinks industry. This 16-stock industry is currently ranked #38. The industry has moved +5.7% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track Local Bounti Corporation and Primo Brands. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Local Bounti Corporation (LOCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Primo Brands Corporation (PRMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.