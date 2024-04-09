Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging Lifeway Foods (LWAY) This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Lifeway Foods (LWAY) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

Lifeway Foods is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 191 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #14. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Lifeway Foods is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LWAY's full-year earnings has moved 13.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, LWAY has gained about 50.3% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have gained an average of 0.3%. This means that Lifeway Foods is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Consumer Staples stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Pilgrim's Pride (PPC). The stock has returned 27.4% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Pilgrim's Pride's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 19.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Lifeway Foods belongs to the Food - Dairy Products industry, a group that includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #100 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 4.7% this year, meaning that LWAY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Pilgrim's Pride belongs to the Food - Meat Products industry. This 5-stock industry is currently ranked #7. The industry has moved +11.9% year to date.

Investors interested in the Consumer Staples sector may want to keep a close eye on Lifeway Foods and Pilgrim's Pride as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

