Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging Lamb Weston (LW) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Lamb Weston (LW) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Lamb Weston is one of 193 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #16 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Lamb Weston is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LW's full-year earnings has moved 15.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, LW has moved about 0.2% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have lost about 11.5% on average. This shows that Lamb Weston is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Constellation Brands (STZ). The stock is up 1% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Constellation Brands' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Lamb Weston belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 46 individual stocks and currently sits at #180 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 15.5% so far this year, meaning that LW is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Constellation Brands belongs to the Beverages - Alcohol industry. This 18-stock industry is currently ranked #223. The industry has moved -9.5% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track Lamb Weston and Constellation Brands. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lamb Weston (LW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.