Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging Laird Superfood (LSF) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Laird Superfood, Inc. (LSF) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Laird Superfood, Inc. is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 183 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Laird Superfood, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LSF's full-year earnings has moved 37.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that LSF has returned about 450.6% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have gained an average of 8%. This shows that Laird Superfood, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Consumer Staples stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Nomad Foods (NOMD). The stock has returned 8.9% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Nomad Foods' current year EPS has increased 3.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Laird Superfood, Inc. belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 46 individual stocks and currently sits at #87 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 2.5% so far this year, meaning that LSF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Nomad Foods is also part of the same industry.

Laird Superfood, Inc. and Nomad Foods could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

