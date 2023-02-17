Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging Inter Parfums (IPAR) This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Inter Parfums (IPAR) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Inter Parfums is one of 197 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Inter Parfums is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IPAR's full-year earnings has moved 6.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, IPAR has gained about 19.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of -2.2% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Inter Parfums is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Consumer Staples stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF). The stock has returned 3.6% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Coca-Cola FEMSA's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 8.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Inter Parfums is a member of the Cosmetics industry, which includes 14 individual companies and currently sits at #66 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 5.6% this year, meaning that IPAR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, however, belongs to the Beverages - Soft drinks industry. Currently, this 16-stock industry is ranked #38. The industry has moved -1.6% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to Inter Parfums and Coca-Cola FEMSA as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

