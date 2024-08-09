Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging Ingredion (INGR) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Ingredion (INGR) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Ingredion is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 184 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Ingredion is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for INGR's full-year earnings has moved 2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, INGR has returned 16.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have gained about 5.5% on average. This shows that Ingredion is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is New York Times Co. (NYT). The stock is up 9.6% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for New York Times Co.'s current year EPS has increased 3.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Ingredion belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 45 individual stocks and currently sits at #95 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 0.2% so far this year, so INGR is performing better in this area.

In contrast, New York Times Co. falls under the Publishing - Newspapers industry. Currently, this industry has 2 stocks and is ranked #216. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +10.6%.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to Ingredion and New York Times Co. as they could maintain their solid performance.

