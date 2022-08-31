Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging Hershey (HSY) This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Hershey (HSY) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Hershey is one of 199 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Hershey is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HSY's full-year earnings has moved 2.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, HSY has returned 16.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of -5.2% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Hershey is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Staples sector, Industrias Bachoco (IBA), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 11.9%.

Over the past three months, Industrias Bachoco's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 32.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Hershey belongs to the Food - Confectionery industry, a group that includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 13.1% so far this year, meaning that HSY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Industrias Bachoco, however, belongs to the Food - Meat Products industry. Currently, this 5-stock industry is ranked #20. The industry has moved -8.7% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Consumer Staples sector may want to keep a close eye on Hershey and Industrias Bachoco as they attempt to continue their solid performance.





Special Report: The Top 5 IPOs for Your Portfolio

Today, you have a chance to get in on the ground floor of one of the best investment opportunities of the year. As the world continues to benefit from an ever-evolving internet, a handful of innovative tech companies are on the brink of reaping immense rewards - and you can put yourself in a position to cash in. One is set to disrupt the online communication industry. Brilliantly designed for creating online communities, this stock is poised to explode when made public. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.>>See Zacks’ Hottest IPOs Now



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Hershey Company The (HSY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Industrias Bachoco, S.A. de C.V. (IBA): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.