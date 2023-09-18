Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging Helen of Troy (HELE) This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Helen of Troy (HELE) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

Helen of Troy is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 194 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Helen of Troy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HELE's full-year earnings has moved 1.4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, HELE has returned 5.6% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have lost an average of 4.5%. As we can see, Helen of Troy is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Ingredion (INGR) is another Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 1%.

Over the past three months, Ingredion's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Helen of Troy belongs to the Cosmetics industry, a group that includes 14 individual companies and currently sits at #192 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 22.3% so far this year, so HELE is performing better in this area.

Ingredion, however, belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this 47-stock industry is ranked #112. The industry has moved -8% so far this year.

Helen of Troy and Ingredion could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

